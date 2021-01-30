Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,334 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

