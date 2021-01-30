Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 166,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,332,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 599,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.