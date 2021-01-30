Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

