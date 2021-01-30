AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,569,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,569,647 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

