APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.18 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $250,144.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars.

