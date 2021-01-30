Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 5.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 788,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 707,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,969 shares of company stock worth $5,733,445. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

