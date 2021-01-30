Antonio G. Gomes Sells 12,883 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.