Antonio G. Gomes Sells 12,883 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
