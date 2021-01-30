Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Shares of ANTM opened at $296.98 on Thursday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day moving average of $294.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Anthem by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

