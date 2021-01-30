Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

ANNX stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80. Annexon has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at $75,504,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at $48,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

