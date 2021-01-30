Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.37, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

