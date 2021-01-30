Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,249. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

