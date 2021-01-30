Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. 2,444,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,371. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

