Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $55.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81.

