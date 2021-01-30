Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

