Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,771,000. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 851.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 255,427 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,449,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.15. 3,133,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

