Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 745.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

COST traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.43. 2,598,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.62. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

