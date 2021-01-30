Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,081 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.70. 2,586,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.72 and its 200-day moving average is $453.10. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

