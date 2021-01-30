Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,623 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.39. 4,325,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

