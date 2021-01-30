AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.73 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $3.46 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

