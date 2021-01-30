Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Andritz stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Andritz has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.13.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

