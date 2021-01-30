Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

