Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $124.90

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.15.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

