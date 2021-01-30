Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $167.10

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.51. 249,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.