Analysts Set Expectations for Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

