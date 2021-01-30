Analysts Set Expectations for 3M’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.71. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.