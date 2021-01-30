Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

LYB stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

