Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,968 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.