Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $10.20 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

