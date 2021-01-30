Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. 947,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,621. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

