Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce sales of $186.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.22 million and the highest is $191.66 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $224.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $695.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $708.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.42 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $914.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 17,445,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.