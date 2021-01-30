Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$3.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the lowest is ($4.60). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($10.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.05) to ($7.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period.

ESPR stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $877.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.