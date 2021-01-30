Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.00.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,413 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 337,089 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

