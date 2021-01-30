Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.60. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,090. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

