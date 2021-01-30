Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post $334.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.60 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $311.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,701. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

