Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,964 in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $704.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

