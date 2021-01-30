Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($6.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.31.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.