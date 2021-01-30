Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Tufin Software Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.91. 247,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,844. The company has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

