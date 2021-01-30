Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.