Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 251,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

