Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,272,598.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $2,594,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $2,181,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $2,426,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

