Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

