Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 796,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

