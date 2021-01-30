American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.36. 2,701,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average is $238.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

