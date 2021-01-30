American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 5,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

