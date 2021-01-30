American Research & Management Co. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

