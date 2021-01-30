American Research & Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437,265 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,131,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,452,408. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

