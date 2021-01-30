American Research & Management Co. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

