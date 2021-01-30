American Research & Management Co. Has $422,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FedEx by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223,115 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,377. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

