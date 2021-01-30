American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

