American Research & Management Co. Buys 1,795 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. 1,138,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,149. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

